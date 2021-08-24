Situation is serious, says Afghan Sikh MP Narendra Khalsa

Afghan Sikh MP Narendra Singh Khalsa has called the situation in his country "serious" and added that everyone is scared. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Khalsa said, " situation is bad, and people are scared.". He was evacuated to India over the weekend in an IAF flight, days after Kabul was run over by the Taliban.

Narendra Singh Khalsa is the son of Awtar Singh Khalsa, who was a Sikh representative to the Loya Jirga from Paktia province of Afghanistan. He died in the 2018 Jalalabad suicide attack. More than 15 died in that terror attack and drew widespread condemnation.

WION: What is the conditions in Kabul right now?

Narendra Singh Khalsa: The situation is serious, there is no government. Taliban has come and the situation remains fragile. Everyone is scared and everyone is in trouble.

WION: Who do think is to blame for the current situation in your country?

Narendra Singh Khalsa: Afghanistan is a key country in Asia and in the world. Enemies are working in Afghanistan, Ghani left the country but we are happy and content that he is safe and secure in the UAE.

WION: Are minorities scared in the country?

Narendra Singh Khalsa: We can't say anything. In the last few days, we went outside just once.

We stayed in the houses of our friends but can't say anything since the situation is bad and the people are scared. At the gates of the airport, people want to leave the country and many people are standing outside the airport.

Taliban has come in the past too, they were fine for the first few days, few months and then they indulged in activities that no one liked. Everyone is saying there is nothing to worry but we can't say anything.