Watch: US jets evacuating Afghans make ‘diving combat landings’, drop flares amid ISIS missile fears

US Army jets undertaking evacuation missions into Kabul have been videotaped dropping flares and doing nosedive combat landings amid worries that ISIS terrorists may try to fire down the planes.

A French cargo jet was recorded dropping a slew of flares meant to fool heat-seeking equipment used in missiles.

To avoid a surprise missile assault, US military jets conducted fast diving combat landings.

Although Taliban fighters in Kabul are not believed to be attempting to fire down American aircraft during evacuation attempts, US military officials have stated that they are concerned about a possible strike by an Islamic State group branch in Afghanistan.



It is believed that the Islamic State in Afghanistan (ISIS-K) would deploy stolen heat-seeking missiles to knock down a rescue plane carrying hundreds of refugees, including women and children.



For the last six years, ISIS terrorists have been fighting the Taliban in an attempt to grab their own piece of Afghanistan following the fall of their caliphate in Syria and Iraq as a result of Western bombings and raids against the terror organisation.



