Afghanistan: Founder of only all-girls school burns records for students' safety

Although Taliban have given assurances that their regime would be different than the one in the 90s, apprehensions remain in Afghan society as to whether words will translate into positive action. The latest indicator of this sentiment surfaced as founder of the country's only all-girls boarding school burnt student records to protect them from Taliban's ire.

In a series of tweets, Shabana Basij-Rasikh, also posted video of the records being burnt.

"... I’m burning my students’ records not to erase them, but to protect them and their families..." she said in one of her tweets.

She struck a defiant and valiant tone as she declared that she would continue to work for Afghan women's education.

"...As the world focuses on the dramatic - those Afghans who are managing to get out - the fire in me to invest in the education of Afghan girls who have no way out grows brighter, stronger, and louder," she tweeted.

During their regime in late 90s, the Taliban asserted their hardline beliefs against women's rights and women's education. The fearful memories haven't faded from collective Afghan conscience.

This is not the only case where attempts are made to destroy women students' educational records.

A few days ago, soon after Taliban's takeover of power in Kabul, a 24-year-old Afghan woman shared her similar ordeal in a blog that made waves online.