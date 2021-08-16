Afghan woman's impassioned blog makes waves online

An unnamed Afghan woman's blog is making waves online and being shared widely on social media. The words of the 24-years-old woman are indicative of the potential situation Afghan women face in light of Taliban takeover.

The woman was going for a university class in Kabul on Sunday when the news of Taliban fighters' entry into Kabul broke. Women students rushed to go home but it was not as easy.

"We all wanted to get home, but we couldn’t use public transport. The drivers would not let us in their cars because they did not want to take responsibility for transporting a woman...," she writes as published by The Guardian.

Taliban are known for their hardline stance against women's rights. During their rule in late 90s Taliban had imposed harsh, oppressive restrictions on women and brutally punished, even killed those who appeared to 'violate' their diktat by slightest of margins.

There are justified fears in Afghanistan that the 'dark days' are returning.

"I worked for so many days and nights to become the person I am today, and this morning when I reached home, the very first thing my sisters and I did was hide our IDs, diplomas and certificates. It was devastating. Why should we hide the things that we should be proud of? In Afghanistan now we are not allowed to be known as the people we are," says the woman as mentioned in The Guardian.

The woman describes how men started teasing them as news of Taliban's entry in Kabul broke

“It is your last days of being out on the streets,” “I will marry four of you in one day,” were the words uttered by men as per the report.

Women media professionals are apprehensive about coming days in Afghanistan

