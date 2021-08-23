Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US troops withdrawal deadline of August 31 is not met 

Amidst the calls for extension of US troops withdrawal deadline, the Taliban have issued a stark warning against the move. The Taliban spokesperson said if the US or the UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations, the answer is no or there would be consequences.

Watch: Taliban 'mock US' with propaganda photo copying Iwo Jima flag raising

In an interview to Sky News in Doha, Taliban spokesperson Dr Suhail Shaheen said, "It's a red line. President Biden announced that on August 31, they would withdraw all their military forces. So, if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that."

Just days away, the deadline for US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan is approaching. It has made the evacuation of people more intense. Several calls are being made for its extension.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Founder of only all-girls school burns records for students' safety

Taliban spokesperson added, "If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations - the answer is no. Or there would be consequences. It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation it will provoke a reaction."

The development comes as United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is about to ask United States President Joe Biden to extend the deadline for withdrawal to allow more people to flee the Taliban rule.