Top 10 world news: Taliban strikes on women's rights, hole in Earth found, and more

In a saddening, yet expected, announcement from Taliban, Afghan women, including the country's national women's cricket team, will be prohibited from participating in sports under the new Taliban regime. In addition to this, a video of Afghanistan's Education Minister is now being widely shared on Twitter, wherein he is seen talking of education policy and of master's degrees and PhD. Meanwhile, Russia’s Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died while trying to save a cameraman's life during a civil defence exercise in the Arctic city of Norilsk, the ministry said on Wednesday.

EXCLUSIVE: For Kosovo President Osmani, Afghan refugee crisis is personal

Kosovo is one of the countries taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime, and for its President Vjosa Osmani, the matter is personal, having felt the horrors of displacement as a kid during the Kosovo War of the late 1990s.

No sports for Afghan women, as it exposes their body: Taliban

The Taliban have imposed a sports ban on Afghan women saying it would expose their bodies in media. This comes a day following the announcement of an all-male Taliban cabinet in Afghanistan

Watch: PhD, Master's degrees worthless; mullahs greatest without them—Taliban

"No PhD degree, master's degree is valuable today. You see that the Mullahs and Taliban that are in power, have no PhD, MA, or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all, " Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir said.

Cement giant Lafarge financed Daesh, informed French intelligence: Report

If the documents obtained by Anadolu Agency are to be believed, French cement giant Lafarge financed Daesh. It also constantly informed the French intelligence services about its relationship with the terrorist organisation.

Private firm TATA to make 40 out of 56 transport aircraft for Indian Air Force

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the purchase of 56 C-295 MW cargo planes for the Indian Air Force on Wednesday.

Russian Emergency Minister dies while trying to save cameraman during Arctic exercise

Zinichev, 55, had died in Norilsk while trying to save someone's life. A cameraman had fallen off a cliff during an interview, Margarita Simonyan, the head of Russian broadcaster RT, said.

US airstrikes potentially killed over 40,000 civilians since 9/11, says report

The deadliest year in the past two decades for civilian victims of US airstrikes was 2003 when a minimum of 5,529 civilians were reported to have been killed, almost all during the invasion of Iraq that year.

Google Maps: Student finds mysterious 'Hole to the centre of the earth'

Google Earth and Google Maps is a handy tool to study regions our planet's surface. The fact that anyone can name places in some modes has made it a huge thing.

After decades of misery, Japanese escapee sues North Korean govt for ordeal

Japanese national Hiroko Saito sued the Kim Jong-un-led government after suffering starvation for decades in North Korea. At the Tokyo District Court, Saito and five others are taking part in a lawsuit, which is due to rule on October 14 over the responsibility of the North Korean regime for their ordeal.

NSO's notorious Pegasus spyware secretly bought by police in Germany: Reports

In a revelation on Tuesday, the federal government said that the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) had bought notorious Pegasus spyware from the Israeli firm NSO in 2019.