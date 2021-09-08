Google Maps: Student finds mysterious 'Hole to the centre of the earth'

Google Earth and Google Maps is a handy tool to study regions our planet's surface. The fact that anyone can name places in some modes has made it a huge thing. This has meant that millions of people have tagged places and regions and it has been beneficial to later visitors to the site or the app to study a specific geography.

But what if someone becomes creative, a bit too creative in naming a place.

Perhaps that was the case when 12-year-old Rory Chapman was using the application. Rory lives with his family at Hilbre Island in England. He was planning a walk with his family and opened Google Maps in satellite mode.

"I have looked at Hilbre Island on the map with my mum when we did geography in lockdown so I knew where it was," he told The Liverpool Echo

He was in for a shock as someone seemed to have dug a 'Hole to the centre of the Earth'. The place had been marked as a tourist attraction.

This was apparently spotted by people on Facebook as well and there was a discussion about it.

The place marker has since been removed.