Top 10 world news: Taliban captures fifth Kandahar district, WHO says vaccine sharing speed too slow & more

Since the start of the US military's final withdrawal of about 2,500 troops, the Taliban has made a big headway into Afghanistan, capturing areas. Recently, after a night of fighting between Afghan Forces and them, the Taliban have taken control of Panjwai, a key Kandahar district. This comes just two days after two days after US and NATO forces vacated their main Bagram Air Base near Kabul.

Meanwhile, the director-general of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned that given the urgency surrounding the Delta variant, the slow pace at which the rich nations are sharing vaccines with low-income countries is putting millions of lives at risk. He also added that world leaders must ensure that at least 10 per cent of people in all countries are vaccinated by September end.

US experts raise alarm over 'soft-pedal coverage' of CCP's centenary

The 'soft-pedal coverage' of the Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the Communist Party centenary has left US experts sounding the alarm bells. Geopolitical experts believe that commercial motive could be behind the mellow reporting of the communist nation by American media.

'COVID-19 on run but Delta variant is of concern': Joe Biden urges people to get vaccinated

US president Joe Biden has expressed concern about the Delta variant of coronavirus, as the US is set to miss its target of vaccinating at least 70 per cent of the adult population by the Fourth of July.

Tigray rebels accept ceasefire 'in principle'

Rebels in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region accepted a ceasefire "in principle", however, they have set strict conditions to formalise the ceasefire.

A Philippine military plane carrying 92 people crashes; 40 rescued, 45 dead

A Philippine military plane carrying at least 92 people, most of the army personnel, has crashed in the southern part of the country on Sunday, the chief of the armed forces reported.

Astronauts complete first spacewalk at China's new Tiangong station

Chinese astronauts have successfully performed the country's first tandem spacewalk while working for seven hours on the outside of the new Tiangong station in orbit around Earth.

Marine Le Pen re-elected as head of French far-right

Marine Le Pen got re-elected as head of the National Rally on Sunday. The re-election took place at a party congress where she is seeking support for her 2022 presidential bid. The party has performed badly in regional polls.

Explainer: Why Fourth of July is a big thing in USA

As America celebrates the Fourth of July, or the American holiday celebrating independence, let's explore this day's significance.

Watch: Ukraine's female soldiers made to march in heels

What was supposed to be a unique parade has left the Ukrainian authorities in the middle of a sexist controversy ahead of its 30 years of independence celebrations.