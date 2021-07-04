Philippine military plane carrying 92 people crashes; 40 rescued, 17 dead

A Philippine military plane carrying at least 92 people, most of them army personnel, has crashed in the southern part of the country on Sunday, the chief of the armed forces reported.

As of now, 40 people have been rescued, and a search and rescue mission has already started in the area to save the remaining people on the plane.

"Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives," General Cirilito Sobejana said.

This C-130 Hercules transport aircraft crashed in Southern Philippines as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province but missed the runway, Sobejana said.

"While transporting our troops from Cagayan de Oro (on the southern island of Mindanao), it missed the runway, trying to regain power but it didn't make it," Sobejana reported.

As of now, at least 17 people were killed and 40 wounded, the Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.

The majority of the passengers on the plane were recent graduates of basic military training and were being transported for deployment to the island as part of a joint task force fighting terrorism in the Muslim-majority region.

(This is a developing story)