'COVID-19 on run but Delta variant is of concern': Joe Biden urges people to get vaccinated

As the US is set to miss its target of vaccinating at least 70 per cent of the adult population by the Fourth of July, Joe Biden has expressed concern about the Delta variant of coronavirus in the country.

The US observed an increase of at least 10 per cent in coronavirus cases and experts have revealed that the reason behind this increase in cases is the latest Delta variant which is highly contagious, especially in the areas where vaccination rates are low.

Also read | Joe Biden orders investigation into ransomware attack that targetted 1,000 businesses

Although Biden claimed that COVID-19 is ‘on the run’, he said he fears more lives will be lost if people do not get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"I am concerned that people who have not gotten vaccinated have the capacity to catch the variant and spread the variant to other people who haven’t been vaccinated," Biden said. "I'm not concerned there’s going to be a major outbreak … another epidemic nationwide. But I am concerned lives will be lost."

Also read | Could your face mask detect Covid?

Claiming that almost 25 per cent of the new coronavirus cases are linked to the Delta variant, he urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while explaining that areas with low vaccination rates have become new hotspots for infections