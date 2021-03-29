Top 10 World News: Suez ship reportedly freed, India celebrates Holi, and more

The container ship stuck in Suez Canal was freed as per news reports mentioning local officials in Egypt. The Suez Canal Authority said on Monday that the traffic through the vital waterway had resumed. Meanwhile, wishes poured in for India as it celebrated Holi, the festival of colours. In other news, Taiwan reported large incursion by Chinese air force. Read this and more in our top 10 world news

Suez Canal: Ship blocking the traffic freed from shoreline, say reports

Suez Canal ship blocking the traffic in the vital waterway has been freed from the shoreline as per media reports that have cited local authorities.

India celebrates Holi; wishes pour in from across the world

The two-day spring festival is a rowdy explosion of colour. Sunday was marked by 'Holika Dehan', and prayers to the almighty. And on Monday, people will smear each other’s faces with green, yellow and red powder.

'Very concerned' over civilian casualties in Myanmar, says Russia

The horrific killings on Saturday coincided with Armed Forces Day in the country that has seen citizens fiercely protest against military rule

Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force

It marked the largest incursion to date by the Chinese air force since Taiwan's defence ministry began disclosing almost daily Chinese military flights over the waters between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea last year

Beijing launches campaign to stamp out air pollution violations after sandstorms engulf city

Beijing's air quality index (AQI) reached the maximum 500 on Sunday, as dust carrying extremely high levels of hazardous particles blew in from Mongolia and northwest China

French ships to make port call at Kochi ahead of joint drills with navies of Quad countries

France has been engaging with Quad member countries in various formats. In January, the India-France-Australia trilateral senior officials’ meeting took place. September saw the first foreign secretary-level trilateral dialogue between the three countries.

Trump takes mic to wish a couple at wedding, starts talking about foreign policy

Trump took to stage to wish a couple who was getting married at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida

After detaining nearly 100, Thai police vow more protest arrests

Another protest demanding the release of jailed activists is planned for late Monday, raising prospects for more confrontation, with activists calling for an end to military dominance of politics and reform of the powerful monarchy

George Floyd's death: Jury to hear opening arguments in Derek Chauvin trial

Over two weeks of jury selection, many jurors told Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill and the lawyers on each side that they recognised the scrutiny their deliberations would come under, not least by those, who view the trial as a reckoning for how Black people are policed in the United States

SpaceX preparing for launch of interplanetary Starship rocket

SN8 and SN9, which launched in December and February respectively, crash-landed and exploded, while SN10 successfully landed then blew up a few minutes later during its test on March 3