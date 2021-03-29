'Very concerned' over civilian casualties in Myanmar, says Russia

Russia said on Monday that it was 'very concerned' over civilian casualties in Myanmar. The comment has come two days after Myanmar saw bloodiest day as 114 people were killed by security forces on Saturday.

"We are very concerned by the growing number of civilian casualties," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia was developing ties with Myanmar but did not condone the violence.

The horrific killings on Saturday coincided with Armed Forces Day in the country that has seen citizens fiercely protest against military rule. The military toppled the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1.

The big cities like Yangon and Mandalay saw largest number of killings At least 40 people, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed in Mandalay, and at least 27 people were killed in Yangon, as per the local media.

The international condemnation of military junta rule has grown shriller still. US President on Monday decried the bloodshed as "absolutely outrageous". He said that the US was working on sanctions against Myanmar.

