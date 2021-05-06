Top 10 World News: Sputnik Light vaccine, Covid symptoms at Mt Everest, more

Russia has registered Sputnik light, a single dose Covid vaccine that has 79.4 per cent efficacy. In other news, Covid symptoms have been detected in climbers at Mount Everest. However, officials have dismissed reports of an outbreak. Meanwhile, clashes in Jerusalem have wounded 22 palestinians. Read this and much more in our Top 10 World News

COVID-19: Russia okays single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine, has 79.4% efficacy

According to the statement, the efficacy of Sputnik Light was calculated based on data obtained from Russians "vaccinated with a single injection, having not received the second one for any reason during the mass vaccination program between December 5, 2020, and April 15, 2021."



China detects 18 cases of double mutant COVID-19 variant first found in India

The Chinese nationals had reportedly stayed at a hotel in Nepal for two days before flying out of the country on April 21 and later tested positive after they landed at Chongqing airport.

COVID-19: Several regions in Pakistan announce complete lockdown during Eid holidays

To ensure complete lockdown, police, Rangers, and Army personnel will be deployed in the province in line with the decision of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to restrict the movement of people during the Eid holidays



Persecution of Uyghur Muslims: China hits back at G7 rights criticism

The G7 said they were "deeply concerned" by alleged human rights violations and abuses against the minority Uyghur Muslim population in China's western Xinjiang region and Tibet



South African President Ramaphosa welcomes US support for waiver of COVID-19 vaccine patents

The United States government had announced on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic was a global health crisis which called for extraordinary measures.

US calls on Russia to cease 'reckless and aggressive' actions against Ukraine

"We stand strongly with you... and we look to Russia to cease reckless and aggressive actions," Blinken told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the first visit to Kiev by a senior US official under President Joe Biden.

Jerusalem clashes wound 22 Palestinians as land rights tensions mount

The legal case centres on the homes of four Palestinian families on land claimed by Jews

Formerly a transit route to Europe, Kenya becomes heroin hub

These days a hit costs as little as 120 shillings (USD$1.10/0.90 euros), creating a devastating path to dependence for poor, troubled Kenyans

COVID-19: Mt Everest climbers show symptoms, officials dismiss reports of possible outbreak

Earlier, the department of tourism had issued a notice urging all the trekkers and climbers to take precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

China slams New Zealand over parliament motion on Uyghur Muslim abuse

Beijing expressed anger after New Zealand's parliament passed a watered-down motion on Wednesday, expressing 'grave concern' at human rights abuses involving the Uyghur Muslim minority in China's Xinjiang province