US calls on Russia to cease 'reckless and aggressive' actions against Ukraine

Despite Russia's troop drawdown, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that Ukraine remains under Russian military threat.

Blinken called on Russia to cease "reckless and aggressive actions" against Ukraine, saying that Moscow has kept "significant forces" near the border.

"We stand strongly with you... and we look to Russia to cease reckless and aggressive actions," Blinken told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the first visit to Kiev by a senior US official under President Joe Biden.

"We're aware that Russia has withdrawn some forces from the border with Ukraine, but we also see that significant forces remain there."



Last month, Kremlin has sent several thousand troops on Ukraine's borders, the biggest such buildup since Russia seized Crimea in 2014 which led to a war breaking out in eastern Ukraine.

The violence between the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian separatists escalated since January in eastern Ukraine.

