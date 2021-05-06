COVID-19: Mt Everest climbers show symptoms, officials dismiss reports of possible outbreak

Officials at the Mount Everest base camp in Nepal told WION that a rise in the number of climbers with coronavirus symptoms has been witnessed and that a few positive cases have also been reported.

“Many people have shown symptoms and around 10-15 people have tested positive in Everest Base Camp and in Dhaulagiri base camp but the condition is stable and no serious case yet,” said Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks.

However, some officials have dismissed the reports of a possible COVID-19 outbreak on Everest.

“We are not sure about the positive cases. Tests are not done at the base camp. All the people with symptoms have tested negative,” said Lakpa Norbu Sherpa, the base camp manager of the Himalayan Rescue Association.

Local media said the Nepal government has also dismissed the report of the COVID-19 outbreak on Mount Everest.

Earlier, the department of tourism had issued a notice urging all the trekkers and climbers to take precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

The government had also requested the travel agencies and expedition outfitters to make arrangements for the self-isolation of climbers after returning from trekking.

The first summit bid on Everest has been planned for May 9.

Nepal on Wednesday reported 8,659 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours.