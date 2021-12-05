Top 10 world news: 'Significant' risk of war, Omicron variant spreads and more

A new report has revealed that due to the decline in China's power in the Indo-Pacific region, there is a ''significant risk of war.'' A British scientist has warned the world that the emergence and spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus shows that the world is closer to the start of a pandemic than the end.

Click on headlines to read more

'Significant' risk of war as China's power declines in Indo-Pacific: Report

According to the Lowy Institute, ''Beijing is now less likely to pull ahead of its peer competitor in comprehensive power by the end of the decade.''

Covid: India reports 16 new cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 21

With the additional cases in Maharashtra and Jaipur, the tally of Omicron infections has increased to 21 in India. Out of these 12, eight are in Maharashtra, one in Delhi and Gujarat each, and two in Bangalore.

Iran must begin to pay a price for its violations: Naftali Bennett

With Iran's nuclear talks back in the spotlight, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has asked world powers to take a hard line in negotiations.

How Twitter's new private media policy is being abused by anti-vaxxers

They are reporting images or videos of them shared by activists for putting them in danger by refusing to get vaccinated, wearing masks, and protesting in large numbers.

Ten Covid cases detected on cruise ship having thousands onboard

A US health authority said that 10 Covid cases were detected among crew and passengers of a Norwegian Cruise Line ship. The ship has thousands on board and was returning to New Orleans.

Pope Francis visits refugee island, urges against exploitation of migrants for politics

Pope Francis, during his visit to Greek island of Lesbos urged the world not to use issue or migrants urged for political gains. This was Pope's second visit to the Greek island that has become symbol of plight of refugees.

Will make sure Finland stays the happiest nation, and grows: PM

In a rare interview with a media channel, Sanna Marin, said she is making sure she can preserve the generous welfare state in an "environmentally sustainable way". She also wants to "do better when it comes to equality".

Largest water source for Honolulu gets shut down after contamination

People living in the area are experiencing its adverse effects in the form of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, and skin-related problems.

With display of 687,000 Christmas lights, family breaks own world record in US

Creating a world record for a unique thing is memorable but breaking your own world record again is passion to be way better. This holds true for the Gay family, who are from Hudson Valley, New York.

From sizzling temperatures to Messi and Ronaldo and pensioners in space, here are some of the most significant records struck in 2021