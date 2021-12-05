With display of 687,000 Christmas lights, family breaks own world record in US

Creating a world record for a unique thing is memorable but breaking your own world record again is passion to be way better. This holds true for the Gay family, who are from Hudson Valley, New York.

With a display of 687,000 lights, this family broke own world record for most Christmas lights on a residential property.

Also Read: US lawmaker posts family picture with several guns, faces backlash

For the first time, this family held the Guinness World Record for the same in 2014 with 601,736 bulbs.

They have been continuously making concerted efforts to break the record since.

The family also hopes to raise $500,000 for the fire department and local charities from the visitors to the drive-through display they have set up this year, the Albany Times-Union reported.

Also Read: Trump's social media company gets agreements for $1 billion in capital

The family, which includes Tim Gay, Grace Gay, and their three grown children, develop the massive displays. It first started gaining attention from visitors in 2007 after the addition of animation.

“It always felt pretty cool being a part of something so big. It’s really been a gift to see that happen over time, to start something small where it felt more personal and intimate as our family tradition, and then grow it into a tradition for so many people in the community,” said daughter Emily Gay.

(With inputs from agencies)