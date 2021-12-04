From the hottest month to biggest airlift: Here are the biggest records of 2021

Biggest airlift

The United States in August carried out its biggest airlift in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, bigger even than the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.

It airlifted more than 123,000 people out of Kabul, including US citizens, Afghan interpreters and others who supported the US mission.

Some 55,000 people were evacuated from southern Vietnam in 1975.

(Photograph:AFP)