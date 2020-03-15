Top 10 world news: SAARC conference, 113 new deaths in Iran, and more

Collective response needed to tackle coronavirus outbreak: SAARC leaders

As the global concerns over novel coronavirus are rising, SAARC nations agreed on taking collective measures to tackle the outbreak.

Coronavirus: 113 new deaths in Iran, toll reaches 724

Iran on Sunday reported 113 more coronavirus deaths, health ministry official confirmed.

Czech Prime Minister eyes nationwide quarantine, expects rise in coronavirus cases

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday the government would likely declare a quarantine for the entire country to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump tests negative for coronavirus, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland

Donald Trump tested negative for the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday, as the US president extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to slow the spread of a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.

Syria's brutal war enters 10th year

Syria's brutal conflict entered its 10th year Sunday with President Bashar al-Assad's regime consolidating its hold over a war-wracked country where foreign powers are flexing their muscle.

Virus 'god's punishment' of west: Zimbabwe minister

Zimbabwe's defence minister has called the coronavirus pandemic a "punishment" of the US and Europe for imposing sanctions against members of the ruling regime over human rights abuses.

UK to bring legislate to force people to quarantine: Health Secretary

Britain will have the power to force people to quarantine if necessary as part of its strategy to fight coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC television on Sunday (March 15).

Coronavirus crisis delays start of Netanyahu corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial was delayed on Sunday for two months, until May, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Singapore opposition parties urge government against elections amid coronavirus

Singapore's opposition parties are calling on the government to not hold a general election during the coronavirus outbreak, with one party saying such a move would be "irresponsible".

South Korea designates hard-hit regions as disaster zones

South Korea on Sunday reported 76 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, a fall in new cases to double-digits for the first time in over three weeks, as President Moon Jae-in declared the hardest-hit provinces "special disaster zones".






















