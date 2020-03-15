Collective response needed to tackle coronavirus outbreak: SAARC leaders 

SAARC representatives at the video-conference Photograph:( PTI )
Maldives President thanked India and PM Narendra Modi for helping the country with the assistance
As the global concerns over novel coronavirus are rising, SAARC nations agreed on taking collective measures to tackle the outbreak.
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said," the closing of borders will result in a significant problem of availability of food, medicines & basic goods".
Also read: 'We must act, succeed together': PM Modi at SAARC conference
He also proposed a common framework for telemedicine to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih thanked India and PM Narendra Modi for helping the country with the assistance.
#SAARC #coronavirus conference | 'We should ensure that SAARC countries exchange information... We also need to target affected countries with economic relief', says President of Maldives, @ibusolih— WION (@WIONews) March 15, 2020
Watch live here: https://t.co/OxEFGlw7aN#coronaviruspandemic pic.twitter.com/DzAGWYbYc2
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa highlighted that the country's economy took a "serious blow"', especially the tourism sector because of the outbreak after it was recovering from last year's terrorist attacks.
"I strongly recommend SAARC leaders to formulate mechanism to assist our economies to tide over difficult period," Rajapaksa said.
PM Narendra Modi later proposed of SAARC nations setting up a COVID-19 emergency fund. He said that India could begin with contribution of 10 million USD.
#SAARC #coronavirus conference | 'I propose we create a #Covid19 emergency fund... India can start with a contribution of 10m USD..... Any of us can use the fund', says PM @narendramodi— WION (@WIONews) March 15, 2020
Watch live here: https://t.co/OxEFGlw7aN#coronaviruspandemic pic.twitter.com/aJTDjkA1Z9
Rajapaksa proposed setting-up of a ministerial-level group among SAARC nations to tackle the outbreak.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina acknowledged India and PM Narendra Modi's help in rescuing 23 Bangladeshi students from China's Wuhan.
#SAARC #coronavirus conference | 'All #SAARC countries need to collaborate to fight this pandemic...We need to share our collective capacity, expertise, and resources', says Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh— WION (@WIONews) March 15, 2020
Watch live here: https://t.co/OxEFGlw7aN pic.twitter.com/nJ4fb7LPM1
She called for continued dialogue between experts and officials on follow-up actions regarding COVID-19.
"Our collective efforts will help us devise a sound and robust strategy for SAARC region to fight coronavirus," Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli said.
#SAARC #coronavirus conference | 'Our collective wisdom will help us in fighting the virus,' says Prime Minister of Nepal @PM_Nepal— WION (@WIONews) March 15, 2020
Watch live here: https://t.co/iSR65rv97J #coronaviruspandemic pic.twitter.com/Sltnr8kooL
Praising PM Modi's "excellent leadership" for bringing SAARC nations together, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering said that at a time when the world is fighting one common disease, it is important to leave behind our differences.
Pakistan PM's Special Assistant on Health Zafar Mirza raised Kashmir issue on the conference and said that all restrictions imposed on the state to be lifted for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
#SAARC #coronavirus conference | 'We should learn from and disseminate the experience of SAARC observer states, especially China', says @zfrmrza, State Minister of Health, Pakistan— WION (@WIONews) March 15, 2020
Watch live here: https://t.co/OxEFGlw7aN#coronaviruspandemic pic.twitter.com/U43cY2fXDa
He also said, "no nation can afford to be unresponsive to the situation in wake of coronavirus outbreak".