'We must act, succeed together': PM Modi at SAARC conference

"We must all act together, we must all succeed together," was the message of PM Narendra Modi as he addressed SAARC leaders through a video-conference on Sunday.

"Our people-to-people ties are ancient and our societies are deeply interconnected. Therefore, we must all prepare together, act together and succeed together," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also proposed setting up a COVID-19 emergency fund. He said India can start with a contribution of 10 million USD and any of the SAARC nations can use this fund.

#SAARC coronavirus conference | 'Our SAARC vision is home to nearly 1/5th of all humanity, it is densely populated. As developing countries, all of us have significant challenges in terms of healthcare facilities', says PM @narendramodi



PM Modi also praised steps taken by SAARC nations to control the outbreak, saying that the region reported less than 150 COVID-19 cases. However, he said, "we need to remain vigilant".

"'Prepare, but don't panic' has been India's guiding mantra in dealing with coronavirus outbreak," said PM Modi as he mentioned the various steps taken by the country to control the spread of the pandemic.

The Indian prime minister said that the country started screening passengers from mid-January, gradually imposed travel restrictions and evacuated almost 1,500 people stranded abroad.

PM Modi also said that India took a "step-by-step" approach and that helped in avoiding panic.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi proposed the video-conference of SAARC nations to chalk out a "strong strategy" to fight COVID-19.