Top 10 world news: Russian missile kills child in Ukraine, California uses AI to detect wildfires, and more

On day 534 of the Russia-Ukraine war, an 8-year-old boy was killed when a Russian missile strike allegedly targeted civilian infrastructure in the western Ukraine region of Ivano-Frankivsk. In other news, the Chinese coast guard held joint drills with Russian and South Korean coast guards. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, as per official figures, more than 100,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel illegally from France to southeast England since public recording of such arrivals began in England in 2018.

Click on the headlines to read the stories in detail. You can also visit wionews.com for the latest updates 24*7.

At least one boy was killed when a Russian missile strike allegedly targeted civilian infrastructure in the western Ukraine region of Ivano-Frankivsk, the prosecutors said on Friday (August 11). This is an infrequent attack in the western region. Ukrainian officials said that Russia used hypersonic missiles and hit areas near a military airfield.

A day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the no-trust motion in Parliament, which was won by the NDA, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the prime minister saying that it does not behove a PM to crack jokes and laugh when the state of Manipur is on fire.

Wildfires are unplanned, uncontrolled and unpredictable and their behaviour and severity are dependent upon a combination of factors such as weather, available fuels, and physical setting. Governments find it really difficult to control and they seek all the help they need.

Official figures in the UK revealed on Friday (August 11) revealed that more than 100,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats from France to southeast England since public recording of such arrivals began in England in 2018.

Former talk show host, television producer, actress, author and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey lent a helping hand to residents affected by devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island on Thursday.

The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) said on Friday (August 11) that it was aware of intelligence activity linked to China in and against New Zealand and the Pacific region.

World's first space tourism flight has made it back to Earth with its three civilian passengers. The 'space tourists' that went to the edge of space are quite naturally "starstruck". Video released by Virgin Galactic, the company behind Galactic-02, shows them peering outside the spacecraft's windows and glimpsing our planet from the vast emptiness of space.

China said on Friday (August 11) that Chinese coast guard held joint drills with Russian and South Korean coast guards. An official statement from the Chinese side said that the drills took place between August 7 and August 10.

The Labour government in New Zealand said on Friday (August 11) that it plans to make it compulsory for large companies to publish gender pay gap data. The step has been taken in an effort to ensure that woman in the country get equal pay as that of men.