Russian missile strike kills child in west Ukraine, shelling intensifies in Kharkiv region

Kyiv, UkraineEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Aug 11, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

A Russian missile hit a residential building in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. (Image credit: Prosecutor General's office). Photograph:(Twitter)

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk region military administration, the child had been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but doctors couldn't save him

At least one boy was killed when a Russian missile strike allegedly targeted civilian infrastructure in the western Ukraine region of Ivano-Frankivsk, the prosecutors said on Friday (August 11). This is an infrequent attack in the western region. 

In a statement, they said: "The missiles hit territory near a private house in the Kolomyia district, where a family with three children lived. An 8-year-old boy died as a result of the shelling. Information about other victims is currently being verified." 

According to Svitlana Onyshchuk, who is the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk region military administration, the child had been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but doctors couldn't save him. 

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media. 

Fighting intensifies in the Kharkiv region

Russia on Friday claimed that its forces had "improved" their offensive positions around two settlements near the town of Kupiansk in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

According to the Russian defence ministry, its forces had "improved the tactical situation" on the front line near Vilshana and Pershotravneve. 

Separately, it said its forces had struck a temporary base for foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, without providing further details. 

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos 

(With inputs from agencies)

