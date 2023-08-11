Oprah Winfrey makes donations and helps residents amid 'overwhelming' Hawaii wildfires

Former talk show host, television producer, actress, author and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey lent a helping hand to residents affected by devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island on Thursday. She stepped forward to offer much-needed aid to those impacted by the ongoing natural disaster that has ravaged the picturesque Hawaiian island of Maui. She was seen handing out pillows, nappies and shampoo bottles to people sheltering at the War Memorial Stadium in Maui.

The 69-year-old gave an interview to BBC and expressed her emotions, stating, "It’s a little overwhelming, you know," with her voice quivering with empathy. She took a momentary pause, seemingly at a loss for words, before continuing, "But I’m really so pleased to have so many people, you know, supporting, and people are just bringing what they can and doing what they can."

"So I came earlier, just to see what people needed, and then went shopping because often you make donations of clothes or whatever, and it's not really what people need," Oprah, who is a part-time resident of Maui, explained. "So I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases."

The media mogul's act of kindness extended beyond distributing supplies. A heartwarming video captured her personally placing pillows on makeshift beds and posing for photos with grateful residents – an act that resonated deeply within the community and beyond.

Winfrey's generosity comes at a critical time for the Aloha State. The wildfires have taken a devastating toll, with the death toll rising to 55 people, as reported by local media outlet Hawaii News Now. Efforts to contain the fires are ongoing, with significant progress in some areas.

Maui County provided an update, indicating that 80 per cent of a fire in Lahaina had been contained, and 70 per cent of a fire in Pulehu was reported to be contained, with firefighters working diligently to secure the perimeter. An assessment is still pending for a fire in Upcountry Maui.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE