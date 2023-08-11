Rani Mukerji reveals she suffered a miscarriage in 2020, here's why she kept it hidden

Actress Rani Mukerji is one of the Bollywood stars who has kept her personal life away from the media glare. However, recently Rani opened up about the miscarriage that she suffered in 2020. Mukerji shared the unfortunate news at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Speaking at the film festival, the Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress shared that during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was expecting her second child but suffered a miscarriage when she was five months pregnant.

Talking about the heart-wrenching loss for the first time, Rani said she hadn't talked about the loss earlier as she thought everyone would see it as a promotional strategy for her film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which told the true story of an Indian mother and her fight against the Norwegian government for the custody of her children.

Talking at the event, she said, as quoted by Business Today, "Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film."

She added, ''So, it was around the year when COVID-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.''

Here's why Rani said yes to Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

The actress went on to share that just after 10 days she lost her baby, producer Nikkhil Advani offered her a role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

She shared, "After I lost my baby, Nikkhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly."

Rani went on to add that the director and producer of the movie were not aware of her miscarriage, as she said they "will be quite shocked" when they come to know about that through this interview.

Rani Mukerji and her husband, Aditya Chopra, are parents to an eight-year-old daughter, Adira.

On the work front, she was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is based on a real-life incident where an Indian couple Sagarika and Anurup Bhattacharya's children were taken away from them by Norway's Child Welfare service on the pretext of bad parenting. The film shows the fight of the mother, who does everything possible to get back their children who are put under the Norwegian foster system.

