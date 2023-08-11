Jason Momoa 'devastated and heartbroken' over Maui wildfires as death toll reaches 53

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, known for his role as Aquaman, has extended his heartfelt support to the residents of Maui as they battle a series of deadly wildfires that have swept across the island. A native of Hawaii himself, Momoa took to Instagram to express his emotions over the unfolding tragedy and shared his concern for the affected communities. "We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires," he wrote. The fires, which have been exacerbated by severe weather conditions, have led to widespread destruction, loss of life, and a collective effort to bring relief to those affected. As per the latest reports, 53 people have lost their lives in the vast conflagration.

A devastating scene

In an emotional Instagram post, Momoa expressed his deep sorrow for the Maui residents who have been affected by the relentless wildfires. The actor shared photos and videos from the nonprofit organisation ‘Āina Momona, showcasing the devastating aftermath of the blazes. Historic Lahaina town, a picturesque tourist destination, has been reduced to ashes, leaving many neighborhoods scorched and destroyed. The extent of the damage is staggering, with at least 271 structures damaged or obliterated by the flames.

Humanitarian response and resilience

As the wildfires continue to wreak havoc, the focus remains on preserving life and facilitating search and rescue operations. Adam Weintraub, a spokesperson for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, emphasised the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of residents, as per news agency Associated Press. The situation has prompted the deployment of extensive resources and personnel to tackle the crisis head-on. However, the path to recovery remains challenging, with many families forced to evacuate their homes with little more than the clothes on their backs.

Supporting Maui's resilient spirit

In solidarity with the affected community, Momoa shared a heartfelt message from ‘Āina Momona on his social media platforms. The message highlighted the urgent need for assistance, describing families who faced the traumatic experience of evacuating their homes at a moment's notice. The devastating impact of the wildfires has led to a rallying cry for support, and ‘Āina Momona has launched efforts to raise funds for the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund. This initiative aims to provide essential aid and resources to those who have been displaced and affected by the disaster.

National response and presidential action

The dire situation in Maui has garnered the attention of the highest levels of government. President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii, paving the way for federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

