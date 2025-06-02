/Top 10 world news: Russia-Ukraine peace talks conclude in Istanbul; Iran calls for US guarantee on sanctions, and more

The second round of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on Monday (Jun 2) has concluded in Istanbul, Turkey.

Iran on Monday (Jun 2) demanded that the United States give guarantees that it will lift sanctions as a condition for a nuclear deal.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks conclude in Istanbul: What the two nations agreed on

'Guarantee that sanctions are lifted': Iran's one BIG condition ahead of nuclear deal with US

‘India’s tolerance has limits’: India and Pakistan generals trade warnings at global defence summit over terror, Kashmir

Senior military leaders from India and Pakistan exchanged sharp remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore over the weekend, highlighting growing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

'Geopolitical insult': Donald Trump was 'not informed' about Ukraine's Operation Spider Web against Russia

Former US National Security Advisor Mike Flynn has claimed that Donald Trump was not informed in advance about a recent Ukrainian drone attack that reportedly destroyed over 40 Russian aircraft.

S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ worked efficiently in India-Pakistan conflict, says Russian envoy; full S-400 delivery by 2026

India will receive the rest of its S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia by 2026, Russian deputy ambassador to New Delhi, Roman Babushkin, confirmed on Monday.

'Grossly distorting the facts': China blasts Trump over trade deal accusations, warns of retaliation

China has strongly rejected former US President Donald Trump’s recent claims that Beijing broke a trade deal designed to ease tensions between the two nations. In a firm response, China’s Commerce Ministry called the accusations “unjustified” and said it would take “forceful measures” to defend its interests.

Hamas ready for fresh Gaza talks as US-led ceasefire push fails

Hamas on Sunday (Jun 1) said it was prepared to immediately begin a new round of talks with Israel to resolve “points of contention” in the US-led ceasefire and hostage deal proposal. This comes despite Washington branding its latest list of demands and counter proposals as “totally unacceptable.”

Italy’s Mount Etna erupts, spews ash and lava, tourists panic and flee. Watch dramatic visuals

Italy’s Mount Etna, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupted dramatically on Monday, sending thick plumes of ash and rock ‘several kilometres high’ in the air and streams of molten lava down its slopes.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax spotted in troubling state weeks after near-death accident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 21-year-old son Pax Jolie-Pitt has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The star kid was spotted in a troubled state after a night of partying in Los Angeles.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates D Gukesh for his first-ever win against Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 2) congratulated Gukesh for his first-ever win against Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025.