/Hamas ready for fresh Gaza talks as US-led ceasefire push fails

Hamas on Sunday (Jun 1) said it was prepared to immediately begin a new round of talks with Israel to resolve “points of contention” in the US-led ceasefire and hostage deal proposal. This comes despite Washington branding its latest list of demands and counter proposals as “totally unacceptable.”

The Palestinian group's revised proposal, submitted Saturday (Jun 1), demands gradual hostage releases and would make it harder for Israel to resume fighting, with changes that US envoy Steve Witkoff says “take us backwards.”

What did Hamas say?

Hamas, in its statement, said that the goals of these new talks would be to reach a deal that "ensures relief for our people and an end to the humanitarian catastrophe, ultimately leading to a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of the occupation forces."

However, the group did not say if it has rescinded its Saturday proposal.

The proposed deal, backed by Israel and the US, would see a 60-day pause in fighting in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies held by Hamas and a staged withdrawal of IDF troops from parts of Gaza. In return, Israel would release 125 terror convicts, over 1,100 Gazan detainees, and the bodies of 180 Palestinians.