/'False and fabricated reports': Israel denies deadly Rafah aid centre strike that killed 31; Hamas open for fresh ceasefire talks

Israel has strongly denied claims that its forces were behind a deadly incident at a US-backed aid centre in Rafah, Gaza, where 31 people reportedly died on Sunday.

In a post shared on social media, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) rejected what it described as “false and fabricated reports” that alleged Israeli troops had opened fire on civilians gathering for humanitarian aid.

“False reports have been spread in recent hours, including serious allegations against the IDF regarding fire toward Gazan residents in the area of the humanitarian aid distribution site in Gaza,” read the statement.

“Findings from an initial inquiry indicate that the IDF did not fire at civilians while they were near or within the humanitarian aid distribution site and that reports to this effect are false,” it added.

US-backed group also denies any incident or injuries

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is based in the United States and runs the aid centre in Rafah, also pushed back against the reports.

“It is false and fabricated. All aid was distributed today without incident,” the group said in a statement accessed by the BBC.

GHF also accused Hamas of spreading misinformation. “We have heard that these fake reports have been actively fomented by Hamas. They are untrue and fabricated,” the foundation said.

This follows earlier comments made by the GHF to the Associated Press, where it had acknowledged that Israeli forces “fired warning shots” near the centre.

31 deaths reported by Gaza health ministry

Despite the denials, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said that at least 31 people were killed in the attack near the aid centre.

Israel has insisted it had no role in the casualties, instead suggesting that gunmen had opened fire on civilians at the site. The full details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

UN condemns growing danger at aid distribution points

The United Nations expressed alarm over rising violence near humanitarian zones and shelters across Gaza.

Calling the enclave the “hungriest place on earth,” the UN criticised the newly created aid distribution networks, run in part by the US and Israel, describing them as “death traps” for innocent civilians.

Meanwhile, Hamas has announced that it is prepared to begin a new round of indirect negotiations with Israel to resolve key issues surrounding a ceasefire and hostage release.

The group said the aim was to reach a deal that “ensures relief for our people and an end to the humanitarian catastrophe, ultimately leading to a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of the occupation forces.”

However, Hamas did not clarify whether it was withdrawing a recent ceasefire proposal that US envoy Steve Witkoff had described as “totally unacceptable” and accused of setting back progress.