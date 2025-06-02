/Israel or Hamas, who shot hungry Gazans while they were receiving aid? IDF shares footage with latest claims

After being accused of firing at hungry Gazans while they were receiving aid, Israel shared a footage accusing that a Hamas gunman shot the civilians. Israel claimed that Hamas is doing "everything in its power" to stop the humanitarian aid to reach to civilians. This after Israel strongly denied the accusation of shooting at least 31 Palestinians in Rafah, southern Gaza on Sunday (June 1). The footage released by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) showed a gunman firing at the crowd, while the hungry Gazans were receiving aid.



"Drone footage shows gunmen in Gaza shooting at civilians going to collect aid. Hamas is doing everything in its power to prevent the successful distribution of food in Gaza," IDF said.

After reports that Israel killed Gazans, the IDF took to social media platform X and wrote, “False reports have been spread In recent hours, including serious allegations against the IDF regarding fire toward Gazan residents in the area of the humanitarian aid distribution site in Gaza. Findings from an initial inquiry indicate that the IDF did not fire at civilians while they were near or within the humanitarian aid distribution site and that reports to this effect are false.”



“The IDF is cooperating with the GHF and international aid organizations in order to enable the distribution of aid to Gazan residents—and not to Hamas,” it added.

The IDF calls on the media to be cautious with information published by the Hamas terrorist organization, as proven in many previous incidents."

Also, IDF Spokesperson BG Effie Defrin said, “I urge you not believe every rumor spread by Hamas.”

31 deaths reported by Gaza health ministry

Despite the denials, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said that at least 31 people were killed in the attack near the aid center.

Israel has insisted it had no role in the casualties, instead suggesting that gunmen had opened fire on civilians at the site. The full details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

