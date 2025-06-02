'Geopolitical insult': Donald Trump was 'not informed' about Ukraine's Operation Spider Web against Russia

Former US National Security Advisor Mike Flynn has claimed that Donald Trump was not informed in advance about a recent Ukrainian drone attack that reportedly destroyed over 40 Russian aircraft.

No warning before Ukraine’s major strike

Flynn made the comments on Monday (June 2), stating on social media that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky did not notify Trump before launching a high-impact strike deep inside Russian territory.

“So, it appears Zelensky gave the go ahead to attack parked Russian nuclear capable bombers without informing @realDonaldTrump,” Flynn wrote on X. He went on to say that if Trump truly wasn’t told, it was more than just a missed step in communication.

“This isn’t simply a breach of protocol. It’s a geopolitical insult and a warning sign. If Ukraine is willing to conduct strikes with strategic consequences without notifying the White House, we are no longer allies with coordination issues—we are co-belligerents flying blind,” he warned.

Flynn raises nuclear treaty concerns

Flynn also pointed out that the Russian bombers hit in the strike are usually left in plain sight because of obligations under a nuclear treaty. He claimed that Ukraine used deception tactics to carry out the attack.

“FYI, Those bombers that were hit HAVE to be out in full view due to nuclear treaty obligations. Zelenskyy took advantage of that. For instance, they appear to have hidden the drones in containers and were driven on trucks near the airbase,” he wrote.

Flynn noted the tactic as clever but also issued a caution. “Smart use of deception. However, imagine any one of our big bomber bases having the exact same thing done to them. Very costly U.S. Strategic Bombers can be taken out in the same way by anyone with access to inexpensive drones, delivery trucks, explosives, and a bit of technical knowledge (not good and new tactics will now have to be developed),” he added.

‘Brash move’ may spark global consequences

Flynn went further, stressing the potential global fallout of Ukraine’s move. “People, and especially world leaders, need to realize the global implications to such an operation as Ukraine just pulled off,” he wrote.

“Russia will respond. Action, reaction, counteraction. Those are the shifting tides of warfare. This wasn’t a bold action, it was brash. Ukraine’s short-term win could be the world’s long-term loss.”

Since beginning his second term, President Trump has advocated for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which began during President Biden’s administration and has now entered its fourth year.

While Trump has in the past spoken favourably of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he recently expressed concern over Putin’s actions.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump posted on his Truth Social account last week.

Zelensky personally oversaw the strike

According to a Ukrainian security official cited by the Associated Press, the drone strike had been in planning for over a year and a half, with President Zelensky directly involved in overseeing the mission.

“We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state, and our people. I outlined the tasks for the near term,” Zelensky postedonXonSunday.