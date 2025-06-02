In the United States' Colorado, several people were injured on Sunday (Jun 1) in a "targeted terror attack" that saw a man throwing Molotov cocktail bombs on a peaceful protest in support of Israelis held hostage in Gaza.

Calling the horrific attack a "targeted terror attack", FBI director Kash Patel on X said that they were "aware of and fully investigating" the attack in Boulder, Colorado.

What happened?

Local media, citing witnesses, reported that a man threw something resembling a homemade Molotov cocktail at the group protesting for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Six people, aged between 67 and 88, were injured in the senseless attack and were rushed to the hospital. They were all participants of 'Run for Their Lives', an American Jewish group that organises public walks to call for the immediate release of the hostages held by Hamas.

The attacker has been identified by the FBI as Mohamed Sabry Soliman. He was also injured in the attack.

According to the investigative agency, he used a "makeshift flamethrower" and hurled an "incendiary device" into the crowd.

What was the motive behind the Colorado Molotov attack?

At a press conference, FBI special agent Mark Michalek confirmed that the suspect was heard shouting "Free Palestine" during the horrific attack. Michalek said that the attacker would be held "fully accountable".

"In the coming days decisions will be made about what charges to file and where, there 's a couple of different options. But what I would stress now is that we are fully united 100%, in making sure the charges we bring hold the attacker fully accountable," he said.

AFP reports that in an apparent video of the attack, a shirtless man holding bottles in his hand could be seen pacing as the grass in front of him

He can be heard screaming, "End Zionists!", "Palestine is free!" and "They are killers!" towards several people in red t-shirts as they tend to an injured person lying on the ground.

Watch the video here

Other videos show smoke rising as people rush to aid the victims.

This is the second such attack in recent days. Previously, two Israeli embassy staffers were gunned down late on 21 May 2025 outside a Jewish museum in Washington.

As per reports, the suspect has been identified as Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old from Chicago. He reportedly shouted 'Free Palestine' before gunning down the two Israeli staffers.



