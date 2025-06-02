/Iran-US nuclear talks: Tehran demands ‘guarantee’ Washington will lift sanctions

Iran on Monday (Jun 2) demanded that the United States give guarantees that it will lift sanctions as a condition for a nuclear deal.

“We want to guarantee that the sanctions are effectively lifted…” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a press conference in Tehran.

“So far, the American side has not wanted to clarify this issue,” he added.

This comes after the White House confirmed sending a “detailed” and “acceptable” proposal to Tehran. Contrastingly, Iran said that it had received “elements” of a US proposal amid the negotiations between the two countries, which began in April.

Washington’s proposal came after a leaked UN report claimed that Iran has stepped up its production of enriched uranium to up to 60 per cent, nearly the 90 per cent level needed for atomic weapons.

On Sunday (Jun 1), Iran rejected the report, warning of retaliation if European powers “exploit” UN reports.

During the recent press conference, Baqaei also condemned the UN report and threatened an Iranian response.

He said that the report was the result of “pressure exerted by certain European countries on the agency.”

“If they want to further exploit this political report... they will surely have to face a proportionate response from Iran,” he added.

The United States and Western nations have accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons. Refuting the claims, Tehran has maintained that it needs uranium for civilian power production.

Last month, the US envoy in the nuclear talks said that US President Donald Trump’s administration would oppose any enrichment.

“An enrichment programme can never exist in the state of Iran ever again. That’s our red line. No enrichment,” Steve Witkoff told Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, Iran has insisted it would keep enriching uranium “with or without a deal” in its nuclear programme.

The New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that the US proposal calls on Iran to stop all enrichment, and instead suggests creating a regional grouping including the United States, Iran, Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations, to produce nuclear power.