PM Narendra Modi congratulates D Gukesh for his first-ever win against Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 2) congratulated Gukesh for his first-ever win against Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025.

"Congratulations to him for triumphing over the very best. His first-ever win against Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 showcases his brilliance and dedication", Modi posted on X.

Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 delivered exciting games across all boards. In the standout game of the day, World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh beat World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in a long game where Carlsen seemed to have the upper hand, a critical mistake in time trouble allowed Gukesh to turn the tables and secure a remarkable win.

The two remaining classical games, Yi Wei against Arjun Erigaisi and Fabiano Caruana against Hikaru Nakamura, ended in hard-fought draws. Erigaisi and Caruana triumphed in their Armageddon games, earning the crucial extra points.

With these results, Carlsen and Caruana now share the overall lead in the tournament standings.

The Norway Chess Women’s tournament saw another intense day with three Armageddon games after the classical games ended in draws.

Anna Muzychuk, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Wenjun Ju prevailed in their Armageddon games. As the tournament progresses, Muzychuk and Humpy Koneru now share the top spot on the leaderboard, promising a fierce battle ahead in the coming rounds.

Norway Chess is one of the world's premier chess tournaments, bringing together the top male and female players in a distinctive 6-player double round-robin format.