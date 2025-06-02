/S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ worked efficiently in India-Pakistan conflict, says Russian envoy; full S-400 delivery by 2026

India will receive the rest of its S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia by 2026, Russian deputy ambassador to New Delhi, Roman Babushkin, confirmed on Monday.

Delivery timeline back on track

Speaking to news agency PTI, Babushkin said, “As far as my knowledge goes, the contract for the remaining S-400 units will be according to the schedule. We are open for a promotion of this partnership for the discussion of the expansion of dialogue on air defence system… I think it will be done in 2025, 2026.”

India had signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 regiments. So far, three of them have been delivered and deployed along India’s borders with Pakistan and China.

S-400 used successfully during India-Pakistan tensions

The Russian diplomat noted that the S-400 system performed well during tensions between India and Pakistan. “We heard that S-400 performed very efficiently during the situation between India and Pakistan,” Babushkin said, referring to Operation Sindoor, where the system reportedly intercepted incoming Pakistani drones and missiles.

Russia-India defence ties continue despite global conflicts

Babushkin highlighted the long-standing defence relationship between the two countries, calling the air defence sector a key area of cooperation. “According to what we are experiencing, the situation in Europe, here, this is one of the promising topics of our partnership in defence preparation in general,” he said.

India received the first S-400 regiment in December 2021. The second arrived in April 2022, and the third in October 2023. The remaining two are expected to arrive by 2026.

Delivery delayed by Russia-Ukraine conflict

According to The New Indian Express, the original plan was to complete deliveries by 2023. However, the ongoing war in Ukraine impacted supply chains and production, causing delays.

Despite the setback, Russia has assured that the remaining systems will arrive within the next two years.

Sudarshan Chakra: India’s shield against aerial threats

India has renamed its S-400 missile system as “Sudarshan Chakra”. The system can detect and neutralise enemy aircraft, spy planes, bombers, missiles, and drones up to 380 kilometres away.

The Indian defence ministry earlier said, “The S-400 Missile is a potent system in terms of its operational capability to provide a continuous and effective air defence system to a very large area. With the induction of this system, air defence capability of the nation will be significantly enhanced.”

The system includes missile launchers, an advanced radar, and a command centre. It can handle multiple threats at once, including high-speed ballistic and cruise missiles, making it one of the most advanced systems in the world.

The S-400 is seen by NATO members as a serious threat because of its wide-ranging capabilities. It can lock on to and destroy almost every type of modern combat aircraft, giving it a critical role in any future conflict scenario.