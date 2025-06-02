/India's active COVID-19 cases tally at 3,961: Alarming surge in Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra; 203 new cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

India's active COVID-19 cases have risen to 3,961 as of Monday (Jun 2). As per the latest updates on the nation's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Covid dashboard, in the last 24 hours, the active cases increased by an alarming 203.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in India goes up

As per the Covid dashboard, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19, this year has increased to 32, with four deaths reported since Sunday.

Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra have reported one death each. In Delhi, a 22-year-old female with a history of treated pulmonary Koch's, post-tuberculosis lung disease, and bilateral lower respiratory tract infection succumbed to the virus.

In Tamil Nadu, a 25-year-old male with bronchial asthma and severe acute tubular injury died, although, as per MHA, COVID-19 was an incidental finding in his case. Details of the Kerala fatality are yet to be released. In Maharashtra, a 44-year-old male died due to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) complicated by dilated aortic regurgitation while being COVID-19 positive.

Fresh cases crop up across India

In the last 24 hours, Madhya Pradesh has reported four new cases, bringing its total to 23 cases, including two cases cross-notified from Gujarat.

Meanwhile, capital Delhi reported 47 new cases, increasing its total active cases to 483.

In Kerala, from where the maximum number of cases are being reported, the active cases have gone up to 1,435 – with 35 new cases since Sunday.

Maharashtra reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, raising the active caseload to 506.

In West Bengal, 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the state's active cases to 331.

Karnataka issues advisory

With the number of covid cases in India rising alarmingly, the Karnataka health department has issued a circular asking schools, both government and private, to take precautions in the interest of children's health.

"If schoolchildren develop fever, cough, cold, and other symptoms, do not send them to school. Follow appropriate treatment and care measures as advised by the doctor," read the instructions as reported by ANI. In the last 24 hours, Karnataka has reported 15 new cases, raising its tally to 253 active cases.