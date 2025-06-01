/New COVID-19 variant alert! NB. 1.8.1 under WHO monitoring; becomes dominant strain in China and Hong Kong

A new coronavirus variant, NB.1.8.1, has been classified as "under monitoring" by the World Health Organisation (WHO) following a dramatic rise in global cases and hospitalisations.

WHO issues warning

The WHO has warned that NB. 1.8.1, a coronavirus variant which was first detected on 22 January 2025, was now responsible for over 10 per cent of global Covid-19 cases.

Also read | NB.1.8.1, LF.7 Covid variants detected in India, reveals INSACOG data; 3 infants test positive in Karnataka

It has become the dominant strain in China and Hong Kong and has been identified in multiple countries, including popular holiday destinations like the Maldives, Thailand, and Egypt. Cases have also been identified in a number of states in the United States — including New York, California, Arizona, Ohio, Washington, and Rhode Island.

How dangerous is NB. 1.8.1?

WHO, in its report, said that while under monitoring, the variant is deemed to be low-risk. The currently available vaccines "remain effective to this variant against symptomatic and severe disease," it said, despite the increase in cases and hospitalisations.

The health body also said that currently there was no indication that the variant could lead to more serious illness than any other COVID-19 variant in circulation.

It also said that despite NB. 1.8.1 getting detected in multiple holiday spots, there was currently no need to restrict travel and trade or close borders.

However, the WHO has urged countries to stay alert and adjust their responses as needed.

"WHO recommends that countries remain vigilant, adapt to evolving epidemiological trends, and leverage COVID-19 management strategies to strengthen systems for all respiratory disease threats. Member States should continue offering COVID-19 vaccines in line with WHO recommendations," it said in an advisory.