/COVID-19 cases in India rise to 3,395; four deaths recorded in 24 hours

As India is witnessing a sharp surge in the COVID-19 cases, the active number of cases has risen to 3,395 in just ten days. Kerala has recorded the maximum number of these infections, with 1,336 patients currently, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on 31 May.

Maharashtra and Delhi have also seen an increase in infections, with 467 and 375 active cases, respectively. Within 24 hours, the national capital recorded an increase of 81 COVID-19 patients and one death of a 71-year-old man with Pneumonia, Septic Shock with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

There have been three more deaths related to the virus in Kerala, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, bringing the total number of deaths recorded in the current wave to 26.

Gujarat (265), Karnataka (234), West Bengal (205), Tamil Nadu (185), and Uttar Pradesh (117) have also seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 infections.

Despite the sudden jump in the cases, the Union Health Ministry have said there is “no cause for worry” and the situation is being “closely monitored”.



Check state/UT-wise list of active COVID-19 cases as per MoHFW.