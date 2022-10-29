Top 10 world news: Russia suspends grain deal, Iran issues warning to protestors and more

After suffering setbacks in the battlefield in the month of September, Russia has upped the ante in October. After destroying UKrainian towns and cities with drone attacks, Moscow has now halted the grain deal with allowed export of Ukrainian grain. In other news, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards chief on Saturday issued a stern warning to protestors across the country.

Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal, cites alleged attack on Russian ships as reason

Russia declared on Saturday (October 29) that it was suspending its participation in grain deal that allowed export of Ukrainian grain. Russia blamed alleged drone attack on Russian ships in Crimea.

‘Today is last day of riots’, Iranian authorities issue warning to protestors

As the Iranian public continues to take to the streets in the aftermath of the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Saturday issued a warning.

World must find ways to stop misuse of emerging technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday cautioned that social media platforms have turned into potent instruments in the "toolkit" of terror groups and pitched for global efforts to stop possible misuse of new technologies such as encrypted messaging and crypto-currency by "non-state actors".

Russia accuses British navy of blowing up Nord Stream pipelines, UK slams claim

In what can be first major accusation against a leading NATO member, Russia on Saturday (October 29), said that British navy personnel blew up Nord Stream pipelines last month. With this allegation, Russia is directly accusing UK of sabotaging critical Russian infrastructure.

Somalia's capital Mogadishu rocked by twin car bomb explosions, nine dead

Days after a car bomb and shooting attack killed nine in the Somalian city of Kismayu, two big car bomb explosions rocked the capital city of Mogadishu on Saturday afternoon. Nine people, including children have been killed in the attack, per a report by AFP.

UK navy launches probe into sexual harassment on submarines after complaints

British Royal Navy chief has announced an investigation after a news report in Daily Mail made allegations of widespread sexual harassment of female staff on submarines.

US Congressman Don Beyer's staffer fired after being caught spying for the Chinese

A US Democratic leader's staffer found snooping on behalf of the Chinese embassy has been fired after an investigation was carried into the matter. Reportedly, the aide named Barbara Hamlett worked as a scheduler for Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, said an ANI report.

USA: Man wrongly incarcerated for 38 years released after DNA test

Maurice Hastings, 69, a man wronged by the judicial system has finally been given his due. Reportedly, Hastings has been released from a California prison after having spent 38 years for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders, which, he, in fact, never committed.

'I felt I needed it to function': Wasim Akram confesses becoming cocaine addict post retirement

Wasim Akram, widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers to have played the game, has opened up on his cocaine addiction in his new autobiography — Sultan: A Memoir, excerpts from which were published by The Times.

Harvey Weinstein LA trial: Judge advises jurors not to watch trailer for 'She Said'. Here's why

The judge in the ongoing Los Angeles sexual assault trial against Harvey Weinstein has advised the jury not to watch the trailer for 'She Said', reported Deadline.

WATCH | US: Early voting in states like Florida, Texas & California

Early voting is underway in several US states. As of now, Florida has highest voter turnout with over 2.2 million. According to reports, over 17 million have already voted.