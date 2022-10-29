Russia accuses UK of blowing up Nord Stream pipelines

In what can be first major accusation against a leading NATO member, Russia on Saturday (October 29), said that British navy personnel blew up Nord Stream pipelines last month. With this allegation, Russia is directly accusing UK of sabotaging critical Russian infrastructure.

While making the claim, Russian defence ministry did not give any evidence.

"According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year - blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines," the ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from the British defence ministry

Nord Stream pipelines are critical as they transmit Russian gas to Europe.

Russia has previously blamed the West for the explosions last month that ruptured the pipelines.

But Russia has never before given specific details of who was responsible for the damage to the pipelines, previously the largest routes for Russian gas supplies to Europe.

