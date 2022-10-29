Russian navy repelled drone attack in bay of largest Crimea city: Moscow-installed governor

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

A Russian-installed governor in Crimea has said that the Russian navy repelled a drone attack in the bay of Sevastopol early Saturday. The region in Moscow-annexed Crimea houses Moscow's Black Sea Fleet. Sevastopol is the largest city in Crimea, and a major port on the Black Sea.

"Ships of the Black Sea Fleet are repelling a UVA (unmanned aerial vehicle) in Sevastopol bay," Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram. "No facilities in the city have been hit. The situation is under control."

A TASS correspondent also reported hearing a powerful blast early morning. Movement of ferries and boats in the bay has been temporarily blocked.



Razvozhayev had said earlier this week that a drone had attacked a thermal power station near Sevastopol. The Russian fleet stationed in the port had also reportedly been attacked by a drone in July.



Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said in a post on Saturday morning that Ukraine had conducted airstrikes on Russian positions and air defence systems.

“Missile and artillery units struck enemy positions where batteries of self-propelled artillery systems and other important military targets were located,” Hayday said.

Ukrainian forces have been pressing a counter-offensive to retake regions in the country's Russian-occupied south.

Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Its forces attacked Ukraine from several directions in February this year, including from Crimea.

(With inputs from agencies)