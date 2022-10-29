Counter-terrorism one of India's top priorities during ongoing UNSC tenure: Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, on Saturday said that counter-terrorism has become one of the top priorities for India during its ongoing tenure in the security council.

"The council holding this special meeting of its Counter-Terrorism Committee in India is also a product of the fact that counter-terrorism has become one of the top priorities during our ongoing tenure in the security council," Jaishankar said.

Addressing the UNSC counter-terrorism meeting he said that the UNSC has evolved as an important architecture built primarily around the Counter-Terrorism Sanctions Regime, to combat this menace.

"This has been very effective in putting those countries on notice that had turned terrorism into a state-funded enterprise," he added.

Also Read | Task of bringing 26/11 masterminds to justice 'remains unfinished': Jaishankar

Meanwhile, India also committed to contributing half a million dollars to UN Trust Fund.

"India will be making a voluntary contribution of half a million dollars to the UN Trust Fund for Counter Terrorism this year to augment the efforts of UNOCT in providing capacity-building support to member states in preventing& countering the threat of terrorism," the minister said.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also spoke on the matter of terrorism and called it a "global problem and a global threat".

"I'm incredibly grateful to Minister Jaishankar for using India's Security Council presidency to focus on this crucial issue & advance his eight-point plan," Cleverly said.

"Within the space of just two decades, terrorists have gone from circulating crackly voice recordings from the depths of Tora Bora to global online recruitment and incitement campaigns to live-stream attacks," he added.

India is hosting a meeting of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in Mumbai. The theme this year is "Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes".

This is the first such meeting of the UNSC-CTC in India ever since it was established in 2001.

On Friday, on day one of the meeting, Jaishankar spoke about the significance of the venue chosen, and said, "Fourteen years ago, on 26th November 2008, the city of Mumbai was witness to one of the most shocking terror attacks of our times."

The EAM also spoke about how this attack "publicly challenged" the UN and its member states’ commitment to combat terrorism and that the task of bringing the masterminds and perpetrators of this attack to justice “remains unfinished”. Therefore the committee gathering at the Taj Hotel is both “special and significant”.

He added, “140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 other countries lost their lives in a period of four days. In fact, this entire city was held hostage by terrorists who had entered from across the border.”

(With inputs from agencies)