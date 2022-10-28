Gravitas: Jaishankar slams UNSC for failing to punish 26/11 perpetrators

Published: Oct 28, 2022, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
S Jaishankar has slammed the UNSC for failing to bring the perpetrators of 26/11 terror attacks to task. His remarks were echoed by U.S. State Secretary Blinken who said it's long overdue for the perpetrators to face justice. Molly Gambhir report
