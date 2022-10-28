Task of bringing 26/11 masterminds to justice 'remains unfinished': Jaishankar at UNSC meet in Mumbai

India is in the midst of hosting its first-ever United Nations Security Council (UNSC) special meeting of the counter-terrorism committee starting Friday (October 28) in Mumbai and tomorrow in the capital, New Delhi.

Addressing the committee, the country’s External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr S Jaishankar spoke about the significance of the venue chosen, “Fourteen years ago, on 26 November 2008, the city of Mumbai was witness to one of the most shocking terror attacks of our times,” said the EAM.

The EAM also spoke about how this attack “publicly challenged” the UN and its member states’ commitment to combat terrorism and that the task of bringing the masterminds and perpetrators of this attack to justice “remains unfinished”. Therefore the committee gathering at the Taj Hotel is both “special and significant.”

He added, “140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 other countries lost their lives in a period of four days. In fact, this entire city was held hostage by terrorists who had entered from across the border.”

Referring to the series of terrorist attacks in the financial capital over a decade ago when at least ten terrorists launched coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in five prominent locations in Mumbai including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, business and residential complex Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe, Oberoi-Trident Hotel, and Taj Hotel and Tower.

The EAM also lauded the collective efforts of Indian security forces, civilians and the hotel staff which he said was significant in averting the worse and paid tribute to the 18 police officers and 12 members of the Taj Hotel Staff and security that lost their lives in the line of duty.



Mumbaikars were going about their daily lives at the aforementioned locations when this attack led to the death of several innocent bystanders on the streets of the city, he added. “It was not just an attack on Mumbai, but an attack on the international community. Nationals of specific countries were identified before being murdered,” said Jaishankar.

Thanking all the members of the UNSC and member states present the EAM said, “Together, we should send out the message that the international community will never give up on holding terrorists accountable and delivering justice. 26/11 will never ever be forgotten.”







