Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal, cites alleged attack on Russian ships as reason

Russia declared on Saturday (October 29) that it was suspending its participation in grain deal that allowed export of Ukrainian grain. Russia blamed alleged drone attack on Russian ships in Crimea.

"In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Telegram.

Ukraine is often called the bread-basket of Europe. The initial months of Russian invasion on Ukraine had raised the spectre of global food shortage as grain shipments were not able to leave Ukrainian ports.

The grain deal, brokered by the UN and Turkiye was able to establish a safe passage for grain shipments.

Saturday appered to be a day of major announcements and allegations from the Russian camp. Russia alleged that British navy was responsible for damage to Nord Stream gas pipeline. This was first direct allegation from Russia against a major NATO member.

Russia claimed that same British 'specialists' were responsible for attacks on Russian assets in Russia-annexed Crimea.

British defence ministry refuted the Russian claims.

"To detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale," the ministry tweeted.

