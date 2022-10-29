USA: Man wrongly incarcerated for 38 years released after DNA test

Maurice Hastings, 69, a man wronged by the judicial system has finally been given his due. Reportedly, Hastings has been released from a California prison after having spent 38 years for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders, which, he, in fact, never committed.

The Los Angeles county district attorney (DA) on Friday said Hastings was released after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different individual who might have committed the crime.

Speaking about the freedom that came his way after years of endless wait, Hastings said he wasn't bitter.

"I prayed for many years that this day would come. I am not pointing fingers. I am not standing up here a bitter man, but I just want to enjoy my life now while I have it," Hastings told media at a news conference.

Meanwhile, LA district attorney George Gascón said what happened to Hastings' was a terrible injustice.

“What has happened to Mr Hastings is a terrible injustice. The justice system is not perfect, and when we learn of new evidence which causes us to lose confidence in a conviction, it is our obligation to act swiftly.”

Hastings was wrongfully convicted in the murder of Roberta Wydermyer who was sexually assaulted and killed with a gunshot to the head.

Hastings was later charged with special-circumstance murder and a death penalty was sought by the DA's office. While the first jury couldn't reach a consensus, the second jury convicted him and the court sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

Hastings maintained his innocence all throughout the court proceedings but to no avail. In 2000, he requested DNA testing of the material that was gathered by the coroner of the body of Wydermyer which included swabbing of various body parts and an oral swab that detected semen.

The DA, however, refused his request. It was only last year that DA’s Conviction Integrity Unit tested the material and found that the semen was not Hastings'.

While Hastings' simply wants to get on with his life, others, similarly wrongfully impacted by the broken judicial system are not being too kind.

Recently, a Kansas man who spent 23 years in prison after being wrongly convicted for a double murder is seeking $93m in damages from the country and he said that he was framed by a former detective.

The case will go on trial on November 7 as a federal judge allowed it but the unified government wants to have the trial moved to Wichita because of extensive publicity in the Kansas City area.

