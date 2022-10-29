Somalia's capital Mogadishu rocked by twin car bomb blast explosions

Days after a car bomb and shooting attack killed nine in the Somalian city of Kismayu, two big car bomb explosions rocked the capital city of Mogadishu on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Reuters report, the two car bomb explosions targeted Somalia's education ministry.

"Two car bombs targeted the education ministry building along K5 street," an inhabitant was quoted as saying by the publication.

The visuals of the bomb blast have since gone viral on social media platforms and show the explosion cloud rising above the city.

Read more: Nine killed, more than 47 injured in a militant attack in Somalia

Other videos show the glass windows of the nearby and far-away houses shattered due to the shockwave of the blast. Several local news reports have claimed that there are multiple casualties.

The person who took this video is a fellow journalist working in #Somalia the large piece of glass landed on the mattress following twin blasts in Mogadishu #Zoope #Mogadishu an hour ago. This is his room and the aftermath. He is alive & safe. The face of #Terrorism is cruel pic.twitter.com/hTONHQZOoo — Eric Njoka 🇰🇪 (@eriknjoka) October 29, 2022 ×

Notably, terrorist outfit al-Qaeda and its ally al-Shabaab which has been waging a violent, armed battle against the central government is reported to be behind the attack.

Somali security forces say they have made gains on the battlefield against al-Shabaab in recent weeks while fighting alongside local self-defence groups, but the group has continued to carry out deadly raids.

As reported by WION, on Monday, nine were killed in Kismayu before the security forces could kill the terrorists.

Gunfire erupted after an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the gate of the port city's Tawakal Hotel.

"In the explosion, nine people including students and civilians were killed and 47 others were injured, some of them seriously," Yussuf Hussein Dhumal, Security Minister for Jubbaland, told Reuters.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: