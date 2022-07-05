Top 10 world news: Russia says Ukraine arms spreading to Middle East and black market, and more

Russia on claimed that some of the West-supplied weapons are spreading across the Middle East and ending up on the black market. European Parliament ratified landmark laws aimed at regulating Big Tech. Also read a report on new face mask that can kill Covid virus.

Russia claims Ukraine arms, supplied by the West, spreading to Middle East and black market

Russia on Tuesday (July 5) claimed that some of the West-supplied weapons are spreading across the Middle East and ending up on the black market.

Digital Markets Act: European Parliament ratifies landmark tech laws

The European Parliament on Tuesday (July 5) ratified landmark laws aimed at regulating Big Tech.

Stoltenberg announces formal launch of ratification process for Sweden, Finland membership

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the process to ratify Sweden and Finland as the newest members of the military alliance has been formally launched.

Russian parliament gives initial approval to laws for a war economy

Russian parliament on Tuesday (July 5) gave their initial approval to two bills authorising the government to ask businesses in Russia to supply the military with goods.

Another emergency landing of SpiceJet flight: Here's why Dubai-bound plane landed in Karachi

A Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi on Tuesday (July 5). Officials of the aviation regulator DGCA said that the flight was diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning.

Euro hits 20-year low against dollar after US hikes interest rate

Euro hit a 20-year low against the dollar since 2002 as data pointed to a growing recession risk in the eurozone on Tuesday, as reported by AFP.

Former Iran president's daughter charged with propaganda and blasphemy

Iran's judiciary has charged former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani's daughter for carrying out propaganda activity against the country and blasphemy on social media.

Researchers develop self-sterilising N95 mask that can kill Covid virus

Researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the United States have developed a new N95 face mask that can not only reduce COVID-19 spread but also kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus upon contact with it.

Maryna Viazovska: Ukrainian becomes second woman to win Fields math medal

Ukraine's Maryna Viazovska becomes the only second woman to be awarded the prestigious Fields medal.

Eiffel Tower to get 60-million-euro paint job and no full repair: Reports

The Eiffel Tower, one of the most popular destinations in the world, welcoming nearly six million people every year for visit is now covered in rust and needs extensive repairs.