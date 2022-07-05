Digital Markets Act: European Parliament ratifies landmark tech laws

The European Parliament on Tuesday (July 5) ratified landmark laws aimed at regulating Big Tech. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) has been devised to curb the market dominance of US tech giants. With the introduction of these laws, the European Union seeks to curb illegal content online.

The final versions of the Digital Markets Act were approved by MEPs. It is focused on ending the monopolistic practices of tech giants. Meanwhile, the Digital Services Act (DSA) aims at toughening scrutiny and the consequences for platforms when they host banned content.

German MEP Andreas Schwab, a key backer of the laws, said: "With the legislative package, the European Parliament has ushered in a new era of tech regulation."

The main aim of the Digital Markets Act is to protect consumers. The law will also give several opportunities to rivals so that they get a chance to survive against powerful tech firms. Overall, it contains about 20 rules.

It is learned that the DMA will have major consequences for Google, Meta and Apple.

In the European Parliament, that text passed with 588 votes in favour and only 11 against. There were 31 abstentions.

On the other hand, the DSA aims to ensure real consequences for companies that fall short of controlling hate speech, disinformation and child sexual abuse images.

DSA will target a wider range of internet actors. It was passed with 539 votes in favour and 54 against it. There were 30 abstentions.

Danish MEP Christel Schaldemose said that the digital world "has developed a bit like a western movie, there were no real rules of the game, but now there is a new sheriff in town."

What looks like a mere formality, both laws now require the final approval of the EU's 27 member states.

