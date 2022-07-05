Russian parliament gives initial approval to laws for a war economy

Russian parliament on Tuesday (July 5) gave their initial approval to two bills authorising the government to ask businesses in Russia to supply the military with goods. These bills may also make their employees work overtime to support Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and has control over Luhansk region in Ukraine's east. Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation'. The invasion has resulted in Western countries imposing sanctions on Russia with an aim to cripple Russian economy.

One of the bills -- approved in a first reading by the State Duma, the lower house of parliament -- said the state could impose "special economic measures" during military operations, requiring firms to supply goods and services to the military at the demand of the Russian government.

Attached to the bill is an explanatory note that says that Russian military needed new material and weapons repairs to pursue its Ukraine campaign

"The need to promptly meet these requirements, especially in the context of sanctions against Russia and Russian legal entities, will require us to temporarily focus our efforts on certain sectors of the economy (...) and organise the supply of resources through state defence procurement," the note said.

This could mean the government could compel employees of businesses providing goods to the military to work at night, on weekends and holidays, and without annual leave.

Both bills were introduced to the State Duma by the Russian government. They still need to undergo second and third readings, be reviewed by the upper house of parliament and be signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.

(With inputs from agencies)

